MANILA – Kapamilya actress Loisa Andalio expressed her gratitude to all her fans as she reached another social media milestone.

Andalio on Friday announced that she now has 10 million followers on the photo-sharing site Instagram.

She also thanked the fans of her love team with boyfriend Ronnie Alonte.

Andalio and Alonte celebrated their fifth anniversary as a couple last November.

Meanwhile, the two have started taping for their upcoming series "Love in 40 Days" under Dreamscape Entertainment.

"Last day taping today para sa cycle 1, thank you Lord," Andalio wrote on her Instagram post.

The project marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

Andalio and Alonte are also part of "The Goodbye Girl" starring Angelica Panganiban.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing. "The Goodbye Girl" will start streaming this February 14 on iWantTFC.

Belated videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC