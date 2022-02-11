LISTEN: Angelina Cruz releases new single 'Ayoko Lang'

MANILA -- Recording artist Angelina Cruz has released her latest single "Ayoko Lang," which is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Its lyric video was also uploaded on the official YouTube page of Universal Records.

Angelina, 20, is the eldest daughter of Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano. She released her debut single "Can't Help Falling In Love" back in 2017.

Also an actress, Angelina was part of the cast of the hit film "Love Is Color Blind" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

