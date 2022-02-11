KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad share Valentine's Day plans

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- What are the plans of former "Pinoy Big Brother" celebrity housemates KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad this coming Valentine's Day?

Estrada said on In TeleRadyo's program "Sakto" on Friday that he will be working on February 14 but he will make sure to message or call Ilacad.

"Sadly po I am actually in quarantine right now because I will be having a locked-in taping po soon. Sadly po 'yung first day of shooting namin is Valentine's Day mismo po. So I guess 'yan ang plans ko but, of cours,e I will still be there to contact Lex. I will still be there to message her. I'll still call Lex even on Valentine's Day. I will still make time. I will still make an effort to talk to Lex," he said.

For her part, Ilacad said she will be spending Valentine's Day with her friend, "Viral Scandal" actress Charlie Dizon.

"Ako naman po ang plan ko is kasama ko po on Valentine's Day si Charlie Dizon, 'yung sister ko po sa 'Four Sisters.' She played Teddie. Kami po ang magba-bonding on Valentine's Day. Kasi wala rin po siyang date so kami na lang po ang date ng isa't isa," Ilacad said.

After their stint on the reality show, Ilacad and Estrada are set to work together as a love team.

They will be having a virtual fan conference dubbed "Closer" this coming February 26 via KTX.

They will also star in a Dreamscape Entertainment series this summer and have recorded a song together under StarPop.