Gigi de Lana, Markus Paterson and Kaori Oinuma headline PLDT Home’s new music anthology #SpeedThatMovesYou. Handout

Kapamilya stars Kaori Oinuma, Gigi de Lana and Markus Paterson headline the musical series of telco company, PLDT, for Valentine’s Day.

The three actors will star in the music anthology #SpeedThatMovesYou that highlights the power of connections in forming meaningful relationships and discovering love in all forms.

The two-episode series will focus on different kinds of love and how the internet allows people to find communities, friends, even that special someone despite the physical distance.

The first episode will feature De Lana and Paterson whose love story tackles the power of online connections to find love and support in challenging moments.

Titled “Duet,” the episode sees Paterson as a popular singer-songwriter experiencing artist’s block – struggling and under extreme pressure to create a successful music record.

He finds solace in writing music for himself and posting it under an anonymous account on TikTok.

Meanwhile, a young college student Arlisa (De Lana) is a talented artist who sings covers and duets using an anonymous account too as she prefers to be low-key and away from the spotlight.

Arlisa discovers Markus’ song on social media and creates a duet cover which starts their online friendship and a budding romance.

Oinuma, on the other hand, plays Abbie in “The Confession,” which talks about the importance of following your heart and being true to oneself.

Abbie, who dreams to become a successful esport athlete, is a professional gamer and streamer who has amassed a considerable following online.

Her OFW mother, however, wants Abbie to have a stable job as an accountant. Eager to gain her mother’s approval, Abbie juggles both her studies and her passion for esports – a side of her that she hides from her mother.

The series will air on PLDT Home YouTube channel.