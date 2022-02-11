MANILA -- Actress Jessy Mendiola took to social media to share her last sexy pictorial before she plans to get pregnant.

"This is it! My last pasabog pictorial before I turn 30 and before I get preggy! Thank you so much to the whole team for helping me pull this off! Laban lang!" Mendiola wrote on Instagram on Thursday night as uploaded clip which shows her most recent sexy photo shoot.

A longer video of her pictorial was uploaded on her YouTube channel.

Earlier this week, Mendiola shared photos from another sexy pictorial where she was dressed as a bikini-clad cowgirl.

Mendiola was hailed as FHM’s sexiest woman in 2016,

In an interview last September, Mendiola revealed that she and husband Luis Manzano are planning to have a baby soon.

That's why she continues to work out so she would be healthy when she gets pregnant. Mendiola also said three children would be enough.

Manzano and Mendiola, who have been together for more than four years, got married in February last year.