Chito Miranda, Neri Naig’s son gets COVID-19 vaccine

The Miranda household can finally say that they are all vaccinated against the COVID-19 as Chito Miranda’s son, Miggy, received his first dose of the vaccine.

Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist shared on Instagram that his five-year-old son has joined the growing list of children aged 5-11 year old, who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Finally... bakunado na kami lahat. 2nd dose in 3 weeks,” Miranda said in the caption.

Other celebrity children also got their coronavirus vaccines including Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo’s kids, Lucho and Luna.

Santos shared photos of her two kids on Instagram while sharing the whole process they went through to get them jabbed.

The daughter of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Zia, also received her first jab against the COVID-19.

Marjorie Barretto, on the other hand, considers it an answered prayer now that her youngest daughter Erich has finally been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Philippines began the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 in Metro Manila on Monday after a few days of delay due to "logistical challenges."

The rollout will later be expanded nationwide as the government aims to inoculate some 15 million children in the said age group, the DOH earlier said.