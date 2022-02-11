Courtesy: Netflix "All of Us Are Dead"

The global success of the Korean zombie series 'All of Us Are Dead' has given life to a new generation of young blood talents.

Through an interpreter, the stars of the Netflix show shared details about the series, their characters, and how much they related to the people they portrayed on screen.

Lomon plays Su-Hyeok who's one of the heroes of 'All of Us Are Dead.' He said that he admires his character's courage and wishes to emulate him.

Lomon expressed his gratitude towards fans. "I would like to thank all the viewers of 'All of Us Are Dead' for showing so much love. The underlying message is, a better life is kind of support. And as an actor, I just want to try various genres. And I want to be sure that I'm down to earth when I'm acting. I just want to be a solid, good actor. That's my biggest dream," Lomon added.

Courtesy: Netflix "All of Us Are Dead"

Meanwhile, Cho Yi-Hyun plays the leader of her class, who's masking her own personal struggles.

"I thought about my high school life. When I was in high school, I went to this art school where I majored in musicals. And I felt like, unlike Nam-ra, who's really good at her academics, I felt like everyone was better than me in high school, so I tried really hard to keep up. So I could put myself in her shoes," Yi-hyun said.

As for Yoon Chan-Young, he admitted that when it comes to matters of the heart, he could relate to his character Cheong-san's hesitation in putting himself out there.

"I think I'm kind of a shy person, and I would think, 'What if she doesn't love me back?' And so it would take me some time to get her up the courage to tell someone that I like that person. So I could really feel Cheong-san," Chan-Young shared.

His onscreen partner On-Jo played by Park Ji-hu said she managed her heavy emotional scenes with valuable help from her co-star.

She noted, "I actually had a lot of emotional scenes. I pretty much cry in all of the episodes. And I think the hardest scene was when I had to let go of Cheong-san and at the same time, I had to run away from zombies. So I didn't even have time to mourn over him. I thought about what kind of emotions would be going around her head. And I had a long talk with Cheong-san as well as the director and they helped me guide through that scene."

Courtesy: Netflix "All of Us Are Dead"

With its intense and action-packed scenes interspersed with personal stories, the horror-drama series has captured the hearts of many viewers around the world, including the Philippines and the US where it has spawned a zombie-mania like no other.