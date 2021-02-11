'We've moving in together': Vin Abrenica, Sophie Albert mark new milestone in relationship

MANILA – Celebrity couple Vin Abrenica and Sophie Albert are marking another milestone in their relationship.

After being together for years, the two have decided to have their own house and finally live together.

In her own Instagram page, Albert announced: “WE ARE MOVING IN TOGETHER!!! One of the reasons why we've been so MIA is cause it has been quite a stressful process trying to get our home ready and finished.”

While it is happening a lot slower than they expected, Albert said she and Abrenica “are hopeful that our home is coming together veeeeery slowly, but surely!!”

Expressing optimism that the move will be finally over soon, she said: “Konti na lang! Kapit lang!!”

Meanwhile, Abrenica also posted on his own Instagram page of their photo together in their new house.

“If you saw @itssophiealbert's post, yes we are moving in together!! Sinabi na niya lahat eh. Wala na,” he said in jest.

“Sobrang dami naming natutunan sa process na ito. Malapit na malapit na matapos ang aming bahay!! Yahoo,” he added.

Albert and Abrenica are products of a celebrity search that aired on another network in 2012.

In a separate post, Albert described Abrenica as her “constant” who is always taking care of her and always watching her back.

“I've been able to go through life more fearless and confident because I have you. Thank you for being my true protector,” she said.

