Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad will have two weddings

MANILA -- Actress Sam Pinto and professional basketball player Anthony Semerad are going to have two weddings.

Pinto revealed this information in her latest Instagram update while sharing some snaps from their summer-themed prenuptial shoot on Tuesday.

According to the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, she and Semerad are going to have a civil wedding first on March 8.

“This date has been set pre-COVID. And everything/everyone was booked already. That’s why we’re still pushing through even with a VERY small civil wedding (literally like 4 guests lol),” she said.

After that, the couple will have a “semi bigger wedding” by the end of the year with their loved ones present.

“Claiming this is our year! Only peace, happiness, blessings and positive vibes! Everything that is happening is supposed to happen,” she said.

In a previous post, Pinto admitted she “was never really the ‘planning-my-wedding-day’ girl,” saying that she and Semerad had been “chill” about the details of their big day.

“Didn’t even know that a prenup is done like 3 months before the wedding,” Pinto wrote.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has made planning difficult. She credited their wedding planner for helping them “adjust and make the most out of” the situation, Pinto said.

Pinto and Semerad got engaged in August 2019.

