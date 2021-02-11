Kim Chiu shares tried and tested feng shui tip for singles hoping to find love

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu shared to her fans and followers how she prepares for the Chinese New Year.

In her vlog uploaded over the weekend, Chiu said that part of her preparation is to consult a feng shui expert.



Chiu, who was born under the Year of the Horse, shared her happiness after she was told by feng shui master Johnson Chua, that the Year of the Metal of Ox, which will start this Friday, February 12, will be a good year for her.



Chua also told Chiu that her three lucky colors for 2021 are yellow, red and green.

In the video, Chiu also shared to her fans how she can activate feng shui enhancers.

She also shared the dishes she prepares for Chinese New Year. Chiu said that aside from sticky food and round fruits, she also suggested to eat fish and greens or vegetables.

"Ito ang mga lagi kong ginagawa. Ang first dapat tikoy or anything na malagkit na pagkain, kahit ano basta nagi-stick siya para magkaroon ng harmony, balance and suwerte in life. Next na ihanda is pancit for long life. Dapat mayroon ding fish. Dapat 'yun ang nasa gitna ng table kasi fish represents abundance and pagpasok ng suwerte. Next bilog na fruits, most especially ponkan, kasi sa Chinese ang ponkan ay parang gold. Dapat mayroon ding shrimp kasi it represents abundance also kasi tumatalon-talon ang shrimp," Chiu explained.

She also recommend not to clean the house for three days after welcoming the Chinese New Year.

"Huwag linisin ang bahay in the next three days. Kasi sabi nila aalis ang suwerte, pero 'yon ang ginagawa namin for so many years," the "It's Showtime" host shared.

For those who are single and in search for love, Chiu shared that it is good to wear brand new red underwear.

"Masuwerte rin mag-wear ng red underwear para sa mga single diyan na gusto magka-love life. Ito proven and tested talaga ito dahil ginawa ko ito at shinare ko ito sa mga friends ko and nagkaroon sila ng love life. Wear red underwear sa Bagong Taon," said Chiu, who learned the lucky tip from a feng shui expert in Macau.

"Kailangan brand-new red underwear, dapat bago siya. Para brand-new you, brand-new feeling. Dapat bago, bagong underwear," stressed Chiu, who is in a romantic relationship with actor Xian Lim.

