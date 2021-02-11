Juris, Jed Madela team up for free pre-Valentine concert on YouTube

MANILA -- Singers Juris and Jed Madela are joining forces for the digital concert, "Hearts on Fire" this Saturday, February 13, as part of the YouTube Music Night series.

"Excited nga ako for February 13 ... For free po ito, talagang para sa inyo ito. Sabayan niyo kaming i-celebrate ang Valentine's Day," Juris said in a media virtual conference on Wednesday.

"One of the firsts 'yung show namin (sa YouTube Music Night ) and it's something new and to top it all ay libre siya, everybody can watch it. Hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas kung hindi all over the world. We prepared so much talaga sa concert na ito and excited kasi hindi ba for the longest time hindi tayo nakakapag-perform ng live so when they offered this sabi namin, nakaka-miss na talaga mag-perform. Exciting sobra," Madela added.

Juris described their show as "pangwasak ng puso."

"Kunwari kung masaya ang puso mo, hindi nawawala ang mga tao sa paligid mo minsan nagpaparamdam 'ay buti pa ikaw.' We sympathize and empathize kapag may nakakaramdam ng ganyan and hopefully sa mga awiting maririnig nila, hindi dahil sa malungkot ang mga kanta, you will also sense sa mga kwento ng kanta, even what we share to you guys na there's always hope in the end. Pagdating sa pag-ibig mayroon 'yan," Juris added.



"The show will be personal and the songs will tell stories of our peronal experiences na I'm sure makaka-relate lahat. I know everybody has gone through falling in love, heartbreak and in one way or another when we came up with the line up of songs 'yun ang pinaka-goal namin is to make people realize na everybody goes through all of these phases of love. So 'yung songs na maririnig nila ay songs of their own experiences na makaka-relate lahat," Madela shared.

Joining Juris and Madela in their concert are special guests Ice Seguerra and Markki Stroem.

"Hearts on Fire" concert will stream live for free on February 13 at 8 p.m. on the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Star Music, MOR, MYX, and One Music.

