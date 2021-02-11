First virtual Sundance film fest maintains mission to champion diversity

A scene from 'Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss.' Photo from Sonny Calvento

HOLLYWOOD, California -- The Sundance Film Festival was held virtually this year, but as always it championed up and coming filmmakers and diverse talents.

Its biggest winner this year is “CODA,” which is an acronym for “child of deaf adult.” It is an uplifting film about a high school senior, the only member of her family who is not deaf and who also happens to love singing.

Sundance is where many films are bought by studios and in the case of “CODA,” it was Apple who won the bidding and bought it for $25 million.

This year, Sundance also highlighted Filipina-American filmmaker Rain Valdez who directed an LGBTQIA+ actors showcase called “Be Scene” where talents in the community performed popular dialogues and scenes from famous movies.

The Emmy-nominated actress previously explained her mission in showcasing inclusive work.

“We wanted to show all of us in the best light possible so we took ourselves very seriously when it came to how we were going to execute the production aspect of it because we're all competent filmmakers,” Valdez said.

“We wanted this to be sort of like a calling card of, ‘Hey, you know, hire us. Look what we can do. We're just as capable as a show that has the budget of a network behind it.’ So, that was very, very important to us from the beginning,” she added.

The year 2021 also marked the first time that a Filipino film was included in its slate of short films.

Sonny Calvento presented “Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss” about the plight of Filipino contractual workers.

Filmmaker Rod Pulido’s “The Flip Side” was the first Filipino-American feature film to make it to Sundance 20 years ago.

