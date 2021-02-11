Direk Lauren Dyogi greets Johnny 'Mr. M' Manahan on his birthday

MANILA -- ABS-CBN executive Laurenti "Lauren" Dyogi on Thursday morning took to social media to greet Johnny Manahan or "Mr. M," the founder of ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic.

On Instagram, Dyogi shared his message for Manahan as he uploaded an art card released by Star Magic to greet Manahan on his special day.

"A blessed birthday to the man who built Star Magic. Happy birthday Sir!" wrote Dyogi, who was recently appointed new head of Star Magic.



In a previous interview with Ricky Lo for The Philippine Star, Dyogi acknowledged that Manahan will always be considered as the founder of Star Magic together with Freddie M. Garcia and there is no way he will aspire to become another Mr. M.

“He is an icon in the industry and there will only be one Mr. M. I am privileged that I had him as a mentor when I was once part of Star Magic as training director in the ‘90s,” he said.

“I will honor his legacy and will work hard to preserve and grow what he built for 28 years.”

In the comment section of Dyogi's post, Star Magic artists such as Melai Cantiveros and Nikki Valdez also sent their greetings to Manahan.

Manahan's Star Magic family also took to social media to greet him on his birthday.

"Mr. M, yours has been a remarkable life and career, an inspiring story of vision, humility, and grace, written on tablets of hard-work and divine leading. May the many years ahead be even more blessed with divine grace, sound health, and prosperity. Happy birthday!" the caption read.

