‘Blame me and Andre,’ Lou Yanong tells fans, as she clears another woman in breakup

MANILA — Actress Lou Yanong did not mince words on Tuesday as she condemned the behavior of so-called fans following her breakup with her fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” graduate Andre Brouillette.

Yanong and Brouillette, both 23, announced their separation on January 27, citing embarking on “different journeys in our lives” as a factor in their decision.

“The truth is we do care for each other and always will,” Brouillette said in his statement at the time. “She is such a big part of my life, and I am ultimately so thankful to God to have her in my life. She is my best friend, and I will always support her.”

Despite what appeared to be an amicable breakup — Yanong even shared Brouillette’s statement on social media — some fans were quick to assume that a third party was involved, with a number of Brouillette’s close friends becoming targets of mudslinging.

On Twitter, Brouillette lamented the “bashing,” specifically towards one Sara whose name has been dragged into his separation from Yanong.

“These people are innocent and don’t deserve any of these constant hateful messages. Sara is a friend of mine who literally hasn’t done anything,” he said.

“The untruthful things that people say are hurtful towards innocent people. Especially when [they are] absolute lies. So I ask to please leave her alone, and all my friends for that matter.”

Yanong similarly defended Sara, but had sharper words.

“Sobrang bullsh*t,” she wrote.

You can’t blame anyone else but me and Andre. Stop including other people.



“You need to stop this right now. Sara didn’t do anything. If anything she’s the sweetest. You can’t make me hate her because she didn’t even do anything. Stop harassing her and sending her all these nasty stuff,” she said.

Yanong added: “You can’t blame anyone else but me and Andre. Stop including other people. Where is the respect?”

Yanong and Brouillette met during their as housemates in the “Otso” edition of “PBB,” which ran from November 2018 to August 2019. They formed the “Big 4,” or the top four finalists, alongside comedy duo Fumiya Sankai and Yamyam Gucong.

“LouDre,” as they have been dubbed by their fans, continued their romance well beyond their stint as housemates. They would have celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in March.

