Bea Alonzo marks 20 years in showbiz with 1M subscribers on YouTube

MANILA -- Actress Bea Alonzo marked her 20 years in show business with a social media milestone.

Alonzo said that aside from her showbiz anniversary, her YouTube channel broke the 1-million subscribers mark.

"So, I found out today that we have reached ONE MILLION subscribers on YouTube. And today also happens to be the day when I started in showbiz 20 years ago," Alonzo, who started vlogging in 2018, wrote in the caption.

Alonzo then thanked all those who are part of her career.

"It’s a great feeling to have you guys support me in every step of my journey. You are a big part of those 20 years, and I wouldn't have gotten here without your undying love and support. My heart is full. Salamat. Life is indeed beautifu," adds Alonzo, who decided to leave ABS-CBN's talent arm Star Magic last November.

Alonzo started her show business career as one of the members of Batch 10 of ABS-CBN’s Star Circle, along with Alfred Vargas, Nadine Samonte, TJ Trinidad, and Dennis Trillo. Their batch was launched in 2001.

Aside from her blockbuster films with on-screen partner John Lloyd Cruz, Alonzo also starred in several ABS-CBN dramas like "Maging Sino Ka Man," "Sana Bukas Pa Ang Kahapon" and "A Love To Last."



Alonzo is set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the Korean film "A Moment to Remember" opposite Alden Richards.

