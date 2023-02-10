Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy: Bagong Siklab Productions

Director Joel Lamangan and producers of the Philippine history-drama movie "Oras de Peligro" shared the music video for its theme song, with music and lyrics by Ed Pagayon and Bonifacio Ilagan.

The track was sang by Becky Demetillo-Abraham, with guitar accompaniment by Lester Demetillo.

Cherry Pie Picache and Allen Dizon lead the cast of "Oras de Peligro," which is based on the real stories of the struggles of a marginalized Filipino family in the days leading to the 1986 EDSA Revolution.

"Oras de Peligro" will be shown on March 1 in local theaters, simultaneous with another history family drama "Martyr or Murderer," which is purportedly about new revelations about the Marcos family.

