MRLD releases new single, makes name in Indonesia

MANILA – Recording label O/C Records has found a gem in the form of MRLD as her hit track, "An Art Gallery Could Never Be As Unique As You," has become one of the Top 150 songs on Spotify in Indonesia.

As of writing, "An Art Gallery Could Never Be As Unique As You" ranked 139th on the music streaming platform's Top Songs Indonesia chart with an average of over 100,000 daily streams.

This makes the 17-year-old singer-songwriter from Catbalogan, Leyte the only Filipina artist to be included on the list.

The track, released in 2021 under O/C, now has over 54 million streams on the same platform, head-to-head with her other hit single, "Ligaya."

Now with almost four million monthly listeners, MRLD, whose real name is Meriel de Jesus, is the second most streamed female artist, next to Moira dela Torre. In May 2022, she was also featured on Times Square billboard for Spotify EQUAL.

Meanwhile on Friday, February 10, MRLD launched a new track titled “Just Because," a song that describes the feeling of euphoria with having someone that makes a person do things for no reason at all.

"The sudden urge to give them everything that saying you love them would not be enough for such a reason," MRLD explained.

"I always wanted to write a cute love song. It's very hard to write one when you're not in love at all. But I tried to write it with the TWICE members in mind and it really did help. Some of the lyrics really describe the members' personalities. But aside from that I wanted to put into words the feeling of pure happiness when you're in love."

"Just Because" is now available on all music streaming platforms.

