Salma Hayek Pinault and Channing Tatum Warner Bros. "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

In 'Magic Mike's Last Dance,' Channing Tatum once again displays his graceful moves onstage as he performs, for the last time, the character that he introduced to audiences more than ten years ago.

Although he’s been dancing since he was young, the 42-year-old actor said he took extra time in rehearsals and training to make sure his dance numbers were as flawless as he wanted them to be.

Director Steven Soderbergh and Channing Tatum Warner Bros. "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

Tatum also recalled how it felt the first time he danced.

"I was watching 'Breakin' 1' in the theater and my mom took me and my sister. My sister was sitting up front with her friends because I guess she didn't want her friends to know that our mom and her little brother were in the theater. And so we watched the whole movie, and then as soon as the movie was done, apparently I went out into the aisle and tried to do head spins and I just kept trying to do head spins," he shared.

Salma Hayek Pinault Warner Bros. "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

In 'Magic Mike's Last Dance', he finds a partner and creative soulmate in Max, played by Salma Hayek Pinault.

The actress described how her character surprised herself through the spark ignited by her experience with Mike.

"The day she least expects it, she decides to do something uncharacteristic of her character," she said. "It reminds a lot of us that the connection with sensuality should not have an expiration date for a woman. This is a woman that is going through a divorce. That is middle aged, that has evolved to be a mother and a wife, that has disconnected with that part of ourselves, that reminds her of a part of herself that she forgot. And I think a lot of women will identify."

Warner Bros. "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

In his final onscreen performance as Magic Mike, Tatum said he based some of the character's background from his own past life.

"Being broke in Florida. I think that's pretty exact, I guess, that and being aimless at a certain point in my life," Tatum said.

Warner Bros. "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' is from acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh.