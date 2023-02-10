Lovi Poe is one of the stars of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo." Instagram/Dreamscape

MANILA -- Lovi Poe only has good words for her newest leading man, Coco Martin.

The "Supreme Actress" and the country's "Primetime King" are the lead stars of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" which will premiere on Monday, February 13.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News on Friday, Poe said that aside from being a professional actor, Martin is also "very caring" as a leading man.



"Sobrang maalaga rin. Actually 'yung mga leading men natin, they are in the industry and they've planted their names for a reason, di ba? It's because they're known to be very professional and maalaga. And 'yon, si Coco Martin, given na 'yon," she said.

Aside from being the show's lead actor, Martin is also one of the directors of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Poe praised Martin not only for his skill, but also for his passion and dedication as a director.

"Ang galing niya because namu-multitask niya lahat. Nagdidirek siya, kausap niya ako, nagcha-chat kaming dalawa habang nagdidirek siya. Tapos pinapabihisan na siya for the next scene. Habang nagdidirek siya. naka-earpiece siya, tapos pumunta siya sa likod ng car at nagbibihis siya at the same time," she said.

"Sabi ko, 'Wow, grabe ang dedication ng taong ito.' Sobrang kalmado niya mag-direct. Nakaupo siya roon, giving directions, and talagang na-amaze ako nung nakita ko siya," she added.

The actress also shared how she has been enjoying the "no script" directing style of Martin.

"I am taking it one day at a time. Hindi ko masasabi na fully adjusted [but] so far, right now I am enjoying it... Kasi parang nag-dive in ako and I'm having fun," she said.

When asked what her boyfriend thinks of her new project and her leading man, Poe replied: "He is very proud and happy for me, very supportive nga 'yon. Alam 'yon ng Dreamscape team kasi nga first liker, auto-liker 'yon ng mga project ko na ginagawa ko. Very supportive talaga."

As for the other actors she wants to work with in the future, Poe mentioned the likes of Jericho Rosales, Anne Curtis, Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano, and Sarah Geronimo.

She added that she would also love to have a project with Zanjoe Marudo again. "I worked with Zanjoe [and] I want to work with him again," she said.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC starting February 13.

The original “Batang Quiapo” starred Poe's father, the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr.

