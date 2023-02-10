K-pop boy band BTS. Facebook/BTS/File

South Korean entertainment company HYBE is seeking to take over its rival, SM Entertainment.

The agency that manages the K-pop group BTS purchased a 14.8% stake of SM Entertainment from founder Lee Soo Man for 422.8 billion won (approximately $334.3 million).

This makes HYBE the top shareholder of SM Entertainment, South Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported.

The report added that HYBE plans to acquire additional shares of SM Entertainment from minority shareholders.

SM Entertainment is known for K-pop acts such as NCT and Aespa.

