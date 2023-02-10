How Judy Ann Santos chooses projects

Judy Ann Santos. Instagram/Judy Ann Santos

MANILA -- Judy Ann Santos has set her rules when it comes to choosing acting projects.

In a media conference for her upcoming horror movie with Sam Milby, "The Diary of Mrs. Winters," Santos shared what makes her say yes to a certain project.

"Tatanggap ako ng project kung kaya kong i-deliver. In all honesty, 'yung mga projects naman na ino-offer sa akin ng ABS-CBN are very beautiful, sobrang ganda. Pero [di ko tatanggapin kung] alam ko na hindi ko mabibigyan ng justification 'yung character," she said.

"I don't want to be unfair to my producers, to my co-actors, and to my directors. And to me, that is being professional. 'Yung tanggapin mo sa sarili mo na hindi ko kayang i-deliver ito, i-let go natin at ibigay natin sa mas tamang aktor. Mas tamang ugali 'yon kaysa sa tanggap ka lang nang tanggap para kumubra ka lang nang kumubra," she added.

Santos went on to share that the project must be really worth it because it will involve being away from her children.

"Para sa akin ngayon, ang pagtanggap ko ng project, it should be something that I really like to do, something that would challenge me. Dapat worth it siya," she said.

"Maaaring medyo mayabang pakinggan para sa iba 'yung salitang, 'dapat worth it, 'yung mawala ako sa tabi ng mga anak ko.' Pero 'yun 'yung realidad ko kasi," she continued. "Maaaring hindi 'yun ang realidad ng ibang tao, pero wala naman akong paki sa realidad nila. Ang pakialam ko lang naman eh siyempre, ayaw kong may ma-miss akong milestones ng mga anak ko kasi hindi mo naman mauulit yon."

Santos believes that she has made the right decision in accepting her two current projects.

"With these two projects that I'm currently doing and will do this year, I think that's enough for me not to make any projects again for the next two years when it comes to acting. Parang seal the deal ako sa dalawang proyektong tinanggap ko, alam kong tama ang desisyon ko," she said.

"Pero siyempre hindi pa rin naman ako nagsasalita ng tapos. May mga darating at darating pa rin naman na mga projects na pwedeng oohan ko. Pero panigurado after ng project na ito at after nitong series na ginagawa ko, parang hinihingi na ng katuwang lupa ko ang magpahinga. Ramdam ko 'yung tanda ko, hindi ko na kaya ang puyat. Nagkakasakit na ako," she admitted.

Aside from "The Diary of Mrs. Winters," Santos is also doing a series under the direction of Erik Matti.

