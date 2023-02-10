Ai-Ai delas Alas warns netizens vs psoriasis treatment ad

Screengrab from Ai-Ai delas Alas Instagram account

MANILA – Veteran actress Ai-Ai delas Alas has warned against an allegedly misleading advertisement that uses her name for a psoriasis treatment.

Delas Alas clarified that she is not using the said product.

“Yung nag post ng gamot about psoriasis hindi ako gumagamit nun…ginamit lang nila yung interview ko about my lifestyle pero yung gamot na offer nila hindi ako gumagamit,” she said in her post.

In the clip, Delas Alas narrated that the clip used in the ad was an interview she did several years back for a show and not for the brand.

“Nakita ko sa Facebook, pinadala sa akin ng friend ko na meron siyang psoriasis. Ito daw ang ginagamit ko. Ito po yung interview ko siguro mga four years ago ba or three years ago. Interview ako about my lifestyle kung bakit ako naging organic,” she said.

The comedienne asked the owner of the product to play fair and not use her name as an ambassador of their brand.

“Huwag mo naman akong gamitin kasi una sa lahat kaming may psoriasis, hindi din biro yung pinagdadaanan namin. Sa totoo lang wala pong gamot sa psoriasis,” Delas Alas continued.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin disease that speeds up the growth cycle of skin cells.

It causes patches of thick red skin and silvery scales. Patches are typically found on the elbows, knees, scalp, lower back, face, palms, and soles of feet, but can affect other places (fingernails, toenails, and mouth).

