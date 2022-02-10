Photo from Disney+'s Facebook page.

The 2021 remake of the "West Side Story" musical will be available for streaming on Disney+ soon.

The streaming service said that the romantic drama film directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner will be available on March 2.

"Something’s coming, something good! Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory starts streaming on #DisneyPlus March 2!" it said.

"West Side Story" won three Golden Globe awards for Best Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for Rachel Zegler, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Ariana DeBose in the Musical or Comedy category.

The film is also got 7 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and 5 British Academy Film Awards nominations.

"West Side Story" is a modern take on William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" with two lovers from different gangs fighting for their turf in New York.

