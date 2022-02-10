MANILA -- Actor Piolo Pascual has returned to recording with a new single "Tawag Mo," which features KZ Tandingan.

In a social media post, talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment announced that Pascual's comeback single will be released on various music streaming platforms on Friday, February 11.

Pascual's last single, “Iiyak sa Ulan," about pain that one refuses to show and hides through the rain, was released back In October 2020.

Aside from his new single, Pascual is also returning to doing sitcom this March with "My Papa Pi."

The project was first announced in September, when Pascual renewed his contract with ABS-CBN after a nearly year-long hiatus.



Pascual is also set to star in the Filipino adaptation of the acclaimed South Korean series "Flower of Evil" with Lovi Poe as his leading lady.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC