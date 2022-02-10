Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo said Wednesday it was a surreal moment for her to receive her first Brit Awards as she had her first-ever live performance at the awards ceremony last year.

Rodrigo shared this moment after winning the International Song of the Year award for her single "good 4 u."

"This is so cool. Oh my gosh, thank you. Wow. Last year at the Brit (Awards) was my first performance ever so to get this award tonight is so surreal. Thank you so much," Rodrigo said in her acceptance speech.

Last year, Rodrigo performed "drivers license" live for the first time at The O2.

The artist thanked her team and gave a special shoutout to Daniel Nigro for producing the song and her debut album with her.

"I love the UK and I so appreciate the love you’ve shown to 'good 4 u' and the rest of my album this year," she said.



"Especially, I wanna thank Daniel Nigro who came with me today. Who made this song with me. Dan, I think you’re an absolute genius and I’m so lucky to make music with you and call you my friend."

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album “SOUR” and caught the attention of new supporters with its "angst-filled" and "heartbreak" tracks.

This is evident in her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" which were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

