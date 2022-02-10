

Actress-singer Nadine Lustre turned heads anew after transforming into a mermaid for the 30th anniversary of Mega Magazine.

On Instagram, netizens gushed over Lustre’s photos which according to the actress is a dream come true.

“Living out a dream for Mega Magazine's Anniversary Issue,” she said in the caption.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Mega called Lustre “a sartorial siren” in her layout for the magazine which highlighted the connection between her sustainable choices and fashion.

“With the help of stylist and friend, #LynAlmuno, the two were able to dive deeper in the relationship between #sustainable choices and fashion,” the magazine stated.

Lustre also wore archived pieces of renowned Pinoy designer Rajo Laurel and other up-and-coming local designers who reuse fabrics.

On Wednesday, Lustre trended on social media after the official teaser of her comeback movie “Greed” was finally released.

The short clip shows a series of intense scenes featuring Lustre and co-stars Diego Loyzaga and Epy Quizon.

Many netizens seem to be excited about the actress' comeback film, which was directed by Yam Laranas.

The film is expected to come out on VivaMax although its release date has yet to be announced.