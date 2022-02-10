Photo from President of the United States' Twitter account.

Grammy-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas visited US President Joe Biden Thursday while on tour.

In a tweet, Biden shared that he’s glad to meet the two artists at the White House in Washington, D.C.

“When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House,” the US President said.

“Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander,” he added.

Finneas quote tweeted the photo and said: “It’s been quite a week.”

Eilish and Finneas were scheduled to perform at the state for her “Happier Than Ever” world tour.

Eilish recently received her first Oscar nomination for her song "No Time To Die" written with Finneas for the latest James Bond film.

