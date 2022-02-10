Arci Munoz was among the guests who attended the premiere of the Hollywood film “Jackass Forever” at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Los Angeles, Califonia.

On Instagram, the actress shared that it was her first time to attend a Hollywood red-carpet event.

Clad in a glittery black dress, Munoz was all smiles as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

“Thanks for ze invite! #jackassforever my first Hollywood red carpet moment,” she wrote in the caption.

The comedy film stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy.

Helmed by Jeff Tremaine, the movie managed a serious feat last weekend, swatting Spider-Man out of the top spot to claim supremacy in the North American box-office, industry data showed Sunday.

Paramount's latest iteration of spoofs, gross-out slapstick and painful stunts dreamed up by Knoxville and his merry pranksters debuted by raking in a cool $23.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.

Twenty years on from its first silver screen release, the franchise has managed to retain some relevance with its fifth installment, and successfully defied Hollywood trends to sneak a pure comedy film -- one made for just $10 million, no less -- into the number one spot.

"It's extremely hard to keep it fresh and funny for this long, but Jackass is doing that. Reviews are outstanding (at this point they are usually poor)," said David A. Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research. -- With report from Agence France-Presse