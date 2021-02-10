Yassi Pressman marks dad's first death anniversary

MANILA - Actress Yassi Pressman on Tuesday marked the first death anniversary of her father Ronald "Ronnie" Pressman, who passed away on February 6 last year.

"It's been a year for you, and also feels like the end of an era for me. Miss u mucho," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Pressman also uploaded a more than four-minute video showing her happy memories with her father, as well as scenes from his wake.

"In your loving memory, Papa. We miss you. This time last year. Thank you to every single person that was in his life, and every single person that was there for us," she wrote in the caption.

Pressman has openly credited her father as her motivation for working hard and living a full life.

Mr. Pressman had been a visible figure in the public lives of his celebrity daughters, as they would cite him as their source of strength and inspiration.

In 2018, he even joined Yassi in a televised interview on “Magandang Buhay,” where they shared an emotional moment.

