The CompanY to headline pre-Valentine special

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- The country’s premiere vocal ensemble The CompanY is set to hold a virtual pre-Valentine show.

Dubbed “RoadTrip,” the online musical special will be held on February 13 via KTX.ph.

In TeleRadyo's morning show "Sakto" on Wednesday, the group composed of Moy Ortiz, Sweet Plantado, Annie Quintos and OJ Mariano, shared details about the show, which they described as a "nostalgic musical adventure" showcasing the beautiful places in the country.

"We can't travel now because of the lockdown. So it will be a nostalgic na musical adventure, 'yon ang mao-offer namin. If 'yung mga kababayan natin abroad na hindi makakauwi sa Pilipinas because of our situation, kami ang magdadala ng Pilipinas sa inyo," Ortiz said.



"We are very proud of this musical special because it was directed, written and choreographed by our very own Sweet Plantado," he added.



"You will surely enjoy our company in your homes at mamasyal po tayo sa down south. We are going down south... medyo malamig na lugar, may clue na," Mariano said.

Despite restrictions, Plantado said it's still possible to hold shows like "RoadTrip."

"Ganyan ang motto namin ngayon, hanggang kayang mag-level up ay le-level up kami. Kahit na maraming restrictions, puwede pa rin. Mas matrabaho pero kapag lumalabas ang creativity mo ay sumasaya ka bilang tao. Parang nagagamit mo ang creativity mo at natututo kami from each other. Masaya naming pinaghirapan ang 'RoadTrip' para sa inyo at may mai-offer kami sa inyong lahat. Kahit 'di pa kami puwedeng tumuntong sa entablado ay mayroon pa rin tayong puwedeng gawin," Plantado said.



The CompanY was formed in the late 80s by Ortiz and his 11 friends. Last November, ABS-CBN's Star Music released the music video of the group's latest single "Sumakabilang Puso."

Related video: