Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad in summer-themed prenup shoot

MANILA — Counting down to their wedding day in March, actress Sam Pinto and pro basketball player Anthony Semerad shared snaps from their summer-themed prenuptial shoot on Tuesday.

The photos show the couple posing on the beach, in what Pinto called their first-ever pictorial together.

“This is actually our first time to do a professional shoot together! So happy how this turned out to be — a super chill, easy, beautiful shoot!” she wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post, Pinto shared that she “was never really the ‘planning-my-wedding-day’ girl,” saying that she and Semerad had been “chill” about the details of their big day.

“Didn’t even know that a prenup is done like 3 months before the wedding,” Pinto wrote.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has made planning difficult. She credited their wedding planner for helping them “adjust and make the most out of” the situation, Pinto said.

Pinto and Semerad, who got engaged in August 2019, are scheduled to tie the knot on March 8.