'Mindanao' fails to make the cut at 93rd Oscars

Judy Ann Santos in a scene from 'Mindanao.' Center Stage Production

MANILA - The war drama “Mindanao” is out of the Oscars race.

This, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday (Manila time) the shortlists in nine categories for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Philippine entry was not included in the list of international feature films that made the cut.

Directed by Brillante Mendoza, “Mindanao” stars Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon, who both won acting prizes at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival for their performances in the movie. The film likewise took home the 2019 MMFF best picture award, among other trophies.

In the movie, Santos portrays Saima, a Muslim mother caring for her daughter with cancer. Dizon, on the other hand, plays the the soldier-husband of Saima.

“Mindanao” also touches on the armed conflict in parts of the island, intercut with an animated retelling of the Mindanao folklore of warrior brothers Rajah and Sulayman.

Ahead of its MMFF debut, “Mindanao” already made waves internationally, with screenings from Busan to Tokyo and another best actress win for Santos in Cairo.

Out of the many movies from 93 countries which were eligible in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars, only 15 entries were chosen to advance to the next round of voting.

These are the following, as listed in alphabetical order by country:

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chile, “The Mole Agent”

Czech Republic, “Charlatan”

Denmark, “Another Round”

France, “Two of Us”

Guatemala, “La Llorona”

Hong Kong, “Better Days”

Iran, “Sun Children”

Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”

Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”

Norway, “Hope”

Romania, “Collective”

Russia, “Dear Comrades!”

Taiwan, “A Sun”

Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on March 15. This year’s Oscars will be held on April 25.

Related video: