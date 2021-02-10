Marlo Mortel happy for Janella Salvador now that she's a mom

MANILA – Marlo Mortel said he is extremely delighted for his former screen partner Janella Salvador when he found out that his former leading lady is already a mom.

“I’m happy kasi we’re really good friends. And ever since, ang gusto ko rin naman ay personal happiness ni Janella. Kung nahanap niya 'yun with Markus (Paterson) and with the baby, then I’m happy,” he said in an interview with PEP.

Even though it’s been a while since they were paired in a project, Mortel said he and Salvador have remained in touch through the years.

“Nagkumustahan kami, I think, last week sa Instagram. All is well, and she wants to go back na din dito sa Philippines. Wala naman, nami-miss na rin daw niya dito sa Philippines,” he said.

Mortel also had something to tell to people who are saying Salvador is too young to have a baby.

“Well, katulad nga ng sinabi ko, we can’t fully understand a person unless you know the background. So, hindi naman ibig sabihin na shy siya, ganyan, you can tell her what to do with her life. It’s her own life, basta happy ako. Happy ako. Happy to see them happy,” he said.

Mortel is also optimistic that Salvador will not stay away from showbiz now that she’s a mom.

“Janella is very passionate about her craft. Like me, she sings, acts... so I think we will follow our dreams pa rin kahit ano ang mangyari,” he said.

Mortel and Salvador first worked together in the daytime series “Be Careful with My Heart” in 2012. They also went on to star in the series “Oh My G.”

