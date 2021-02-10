‘Let’s get to the kinky stuff!’ Now both married, Toni and Alex get candid about sex life with husbands

Toni and Alex Gonzaga, with their respective husbands Paul Soriano and Mikee Morada, play ‘Never Have I Ever’ in Alex’s latest vlog. YouTube: Alex Gonzaga Official

MANILA — With a conservative upbringing that prohibited them from engaging in pre-marital sex, as they’ve mentioned over the years, celebrity sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga for the first time spoke candidly on the topic, now that they are both married.

Toni, 37, got married to film producer Paul Soriano in 2015, while Alex recently tied the knot with Lipa City councilor Mikee Morada, in November 2020.

The sisters and their respective husbands did not hesitate to answer questions pertaining to their sex life, as they took part in a “Never Have I Ever” game prepared by Alex.

The game, where participants admit whether they have or have never done a given action, was shown in Alex’s latest YouTube vlog released on Wednesday.

“Dahil, alam niyo na, maybahay na ‘ko, finally makakapag-dirty talk na!” Alex quipped.

When Toni said their mother Pinty will get to watch the episode, Alex jested, “We’ll block her!”

Alex even put a “Rated SPG” warning on a segment of the video where the game tackled sex. Indeed, that round of questions went into intimate details, like where they have done the deed and whether they’ve faked reaching climax.

A common location where both couples have been intimate, for instance, is Amanpulo. It’s where Toni and Paul spent their honeymoon, the older Gonzaga pointed out.

“Well, same goes to us!” Alex quipped.

The game did include scenarios not related to sex, such as getting envious of a sibling, prioritizing work over a relationship, reading through the phone of one’s partner, and spending over a budget.

Watch the entire episode below:

