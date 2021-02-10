'I've been crying': Regine Velasquez speaks up about postponement of Valentine concert

MANILA – Just like many of her supporters, Regine Velasquez admitted she was saddened by the turn of events that led to the postponement of her first-ever digital Valentine concert.

In a series of tweets, Velasquez confirmed that she was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and that’s why they had to postpone her show.

“Sayang 'yung date natin no. I was sooooo looking forward to it pa naman. But don’t worry I’m okay. Maga lang face ko coz I’ve been crying,” she said.

“But like I said GOD has a plan and His plans are always better. Stay safe guys,” she added.

Sayang yung date natin no😭 I was sooooo looking forward to it pa naman😭 But don’t worry I’m ok. Maga lang face ko coz I’ve been crying 😢 but like I said GOD has a plan and His plans are always better. Stay safe guys ❤️❤️❤️ — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) February 10, 2021

Reassuring her fans, Velasquez stressed that she and her family are well.

“Okay ako at ang family ko so don’t worry. We will announce the concert date as soon as possible. Thank you so much for your understanding,” she said.

In her latest post, Velasquez thanked her supporters for all the love they are sending her way.

Thank you guys I am overwhelmed daming love thank you again 😘😘😘😘 — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) February 10, 2021

Velasquez’s concert “Freedom” was originally scheduled to be held on February 14, livestreamed exclusively on KTX.ph.

Yes we are postponing the #freedom concert because I was exposed to someone who tested positive. Ok ako at ang family ko so don’t worry. We will announce the concert date as soon as possible. Thank you so much for your understanding ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lJdUtFRKSO — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) February 10, 2021

In a statement, ABS-CBN Events and IME also said Velasquez was recently exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The singer is “now in quarantine,” according to the statement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused,” the groups said.

The producers said tickets sold with the original date will still be honored for the later show.

“The health and safety of our artist and staff is our priority and we are thankful for your support and understanding,” the producers said.

Related video: