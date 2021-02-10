Is Pauleen Luna pregnant with second child?

MAYNILA -- Pauleen Luna has denied that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Vic Sotto.

Luna cleared the speculations in an Instagram post as she uploaded snaps of her first child, Talitha Maria on Tuesday.

In the comment section of her post, a netizen asked if she's pregnant again.

As a reply, Luna simply wrote "no," followed by a smiling face emoji.

Talitha Maria or Tali just turned 3 years old in November.

Luna and Sotto tied the knot on January 30, 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang. The two, however, have been together since 2011.

Tali is Luna's first child, and Sotto's fifth. The comedian has a son, Vico, with actress Coney Reyes, Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie, and Paulina with Angela Luz.

