Autotelic bats for more sensitivity on mental health with new song

MANILA -- Indie pop rock band Autotelic has created a new, haunting song about the need for a more sensitive approach to the burning issue of mental health.

Entitled “Kwentuhan Muna,” the song is now gaining traction on social media platforms with more than 50,000 views on YouTube.

A far departure from the electronic pop sound the band has been know for (“Laro”, “Ikaw” and Takipsilim”), “Kwentuhan Muna” was inspired by real-life events in 2018 and is an ode to a departed friend, according to composer Josh Villena, founding member of Autotelic.

The lyrics, also created by Villena, delivers a punch in the current discussion on the proper way to deal with people with mental health conditions, like sustaining personal connections with them.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The song’s lyrics particularly zero in on how people mask their inner turmoil to their loved ones:

“Mga tumatakbo sa isip mo

Ba't hindi ko nakita sa mga mata

Ayaw pahiwatig na nasasaktan ka na pala

Hindi naman nagkukulang suyuin ka

Sabi mo pa 'Ayos lang ako, wala namang problema'

Paulit-ulit kinukulit

Ayaw sagutin ang tawag

Magkwentuhan nang saglit

Marami namang ibang paraan”

“Kwentuhan Muna” coincidentally also echoes the stand of the mental health advocacy group, Anxiety and Depression Support Philippines (ADSP), that took a stand on the controversial poster of an upcoming local movie "Tililing" about mental illness.

“Ika nga nila, maraming mukha ang problema,” the group stated on its Facebook account Monday. “At gusto naming ipakita rin ang ibang mukha -- merong mukhang masaya, highly functional, productive pero sa loob-loob, may kadiliman.

While he has no judgment on the filmmakers involved in the issue , Villena nonetheless stressed the importance of sensitivity in addressing mental health.

“There are people who create awareness about it pero kailangan lang maging sensitive tayo. There are other good ways to deal with it, like reaching out personally. Kung talagang genuine ka about the issue, you don’t have to bring it out on social media. Do it your own personal way and reach out to the people involved,” he said.

Villena also recalled the time Autotelic pitched “Kwentuhan Muna” to MCA Music late last year. “We let them assess it, habang nagmi-meeting, nag-iyakan sila perhaps because the song was timely and resonant to them.”

Doubly significant was the fact that Autotelic recorded the song the day after Slapshock lead vocalist Jamir Garcia passed on.

Villena is also overwhelmed at how long time fans have emotionally connected to the song.

“Nagulat sila in a good way dahil they did not expect something raw and straight to the point will come from us,” he said, citing the progression of Autotelic in its eight years run. “Hindi namin intensyon na magbago ng sound, we only widened it. Sinabayan lang namin ang flow in unleashing the other potentials of our band. We believe din in the process of transformation.”’

Even Villena’s father, veteran musician Mel Villena, was surprised at “Kwentuhan Muna.” Said the younger Villena, “Naramdaman daw niya na mas edgy ang kanta, may galit at may tampo!”

Through its lyrics, Autotelic hopes their song will also ease mental health issues with the basic lesson of people talking and listening:

“Kaibigan

Baka pwede ka munang makakwentuhan

Nakikiramay

Ang paborito mong serbesa

At nangangalawang kong gitara

Ano'ng balita?

Mukhang may 'di nakatulog kagabi

Mga mensaheng nais mong iparating

Inipon sa bote

Mga dasal, saklolo't paumanhin

Sa iyong pag-alis

Isalarawan ang iyong mundo

Anong natatanaw

Mga tumatakbo sa isip mo

Paulit-ulit

Sa mga payong ayaw mo nang madinig

Pasensiya na't lagi kitang kinukulit

At sa aking pagmumukha na sawang-sawa ka nang makita

'Wag kang magalit

Hindi naman kita pipigilan

Gawin mo ang lahat ng gusto mong gawin

Kwentuhan tayo hanggang sa muli.”

Related video: