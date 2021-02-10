Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff return to PH after a year

Actress Anne Curtis and her husband, restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, are currently undergoing home quarantine after returning to the Philippines after a year in Australia. Instagram: @erwan

MANILA — Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff have returned to the Philippines, after over a year of being based in Melbourne.

On Instagram, Heussaff shared short clips chronicling their flight back from Australia and their ongoing quarantine period.

“Melbourne to Manila and 6 days hotel quarantine done. Eight days of home isolation to go,” the vlogger and restaurateur wrote in the caption on Wednesday.

The video shows glimpses of Curtis undergoing what appears to be a swab test for COVID-19, and their daughter Dahlia, who turns 1 in March, crawling around their hotel room.

Curtis and Heussaff had been in Australia since December 2019, as they prepared to welcome their firstborn away from the limelight.

The couple had intended to return to the Philippines earlier, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that plan, Curtis has said.

The screen superstar, 35, has also said she only intends to return to showbiz full-time once Dahlia turns a year old — which is now only a month away.

“I wouldn’t say na I’m in a rush to start working again, just because lalo na for the first year of Dahlia’s life, I really want to be there for her, and really see all the firsts that will happen,” she said in November 2020.

“I just feel very happy and blessed that I get to spend this much time with her, na talagang 24/7 magkasama kami.”

In her most recent statement pertaining to her career, Curtis said in January that she will eventually return to “‘It’s Showtime,” the long-running ABS-CBN noontime program which she has co-hosted since its 2009 premiere.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC