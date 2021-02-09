‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ in final stretch of filming

‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ stars (from left) Maricel Soriano, Joseph Marco, Grae Fernandez, Jodi Sta. Maria, Sam Milby, Iza Calzado, Rita Avila, and Kira Balinger. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” the hit revenge drama starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado, is nearing its finale.

The ABS-CBN series is now in its final stretch of locked-in filming, according to producer JRB Creative Production.

On its social media channels, the production unit shared behind-the-scenes photos of the current taping cycle, with the caption, “Pasilip sa huling lock-in taping ng ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’”

Its finale date has yet to be announced.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” which follows the rivalry of former best friends Marissa (Sta. Maria) and Ellice (Calzado), premiered on August 17 and with a story spanning two seasons.

The series marked numerous firsts for ABS-CBN, in terms of feats and roadblocks it overcame.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” was the first new drama series of ABS-CBN during the pandemic. Originally scheduled to premiere on March 23, 2020, it was delayed as the first community lockdown cast uncertainty as to when it could resume production.

Kapamilya Channel, the cable channel where ABS-CBN brought its programs after its free-TV broadcast was forced shut, debuted its first new teleserye with “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

When ABS-CBN made a wide-scale digital migration, notably with the launch of Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” became the first-ever ABS-CBN series to premiere and air fully on free livestreaming.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC