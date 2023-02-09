Why 'Ang Probinsyano' is memorable to Marlo Martel

Marlo Mortel and Coco Martin. Photo from Mortel's Instagram account.

MANILA -- Actor Marlo Mortel shared why his short stint in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" was memorable for him and his late mother.

In a press conference, Mortel revealed that the teleserye was the last series his mother saw.

"Mag-thank you lang ako kay Direk Coco (Martin) dahil 'yung short stint ko nun sa 'Ang Probinsyano' sobrang memorable nun kasi ayun 'yung ang huling napanood ng nanay ko," Mortel said.

"Actually, 'yung panahon na 'yun 'yung panahon na namatay 'yung mom ko. Last na nakita niya 'yung part na 'yun eh. It was so hard kasi back and forth ako sa ospital pero sabi ko I wanna be professional kahit na nandun siya gusto kong tapusin 'yung sinimulan ko with Direk Coco (Martin)," he added.

Martel's mother Merlie Pamintuan passed away in 2018.

The actor said his mother, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2014, died due to complications.

Mortel is honored to return to television with another series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," also led by Martin.

"I just wanna say thank ko kasi ito rin 'yung first teleserye ko after 'Ang Probinsyano,' ito rin. I feel so blessed," he said.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will start airing on February 13, Monday – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic “Ang Probinsyano.”

