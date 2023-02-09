WATCH: A grislier Ghostface in 'Scream VI' big game spot

Ghostface is back in 'Scream VI'. Handout

Ghostface is back and he's looking for some fresh kills in Paramount Pictures’ "Scream VI."

Following the hit 2022 sequel "Scream", the new movie sees the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.

Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, Scream VI hits Philippine theaters March 8, 2023.