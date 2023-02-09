MANILA -- Beaver Magtalas signed a three-year contract with Star Hunt in 2021 and attended multiple workshops to improve his acting ability. With the determination to be known as good actor, he auditioned for a role in “Roommate.”

After he sent his audition video to director Gabby Ramos, he got the role.

In the digital mini-series which also stars newbies Jhassy Busran and Heindrick Sitjar, Magtalas plays Peter, the lead character Barry’s alter-ego and hallucination and roommate.

“Pinaghirapan po talaga namin ang series na ito. Lahat kami rito ay passionate. At talagang mayroong potential ‘yung series,” said the 17-year old newbie actor.

He added: “Sa mga reaksyon naman po ng friends ko, lagi nilang tinatanong kung anong susunod na mangyayari kasi very interesting po talaga ‘yung story at curious po ‘yung mga tao sa kung anong mangyayari.”

Magtalas recalled his first-ever acting workshop experience under Ogie Diaz. “My first acting class na na-take ko po ay under Tito Ogie Diaz. ‘Yun po talaga ang una. 12 years old pa lang po ako nun. Hindi pa po maayos ang acting ko nun but now I can see improvement naman po.”

The newbie from Nueva Ecija is thankful to Star Hunt and star maker Lauren Dyogi for giving him the chance to learn acting techniques.

“Kasi nung bata pa po ako, mahilig po talaga akong manood ng movies," he said.

“Nag-acting, singing, and dancing [workshops] po ako via Zoom lang under Star Hunt. The story (kung paano napasok sa Star Hunt) was tumawag po si Direk Lauren (Dyogi) kay Lola Lolit (Solis) and asked me to audition po. Super nagulat po ako noon.

“Maraming go-sees na pinupuntahan and hopefully mabigyan po ako ng show.

“Sa workshops na binigay po ng Star Hunt, sa acting, there were scenes na nahirapan po ako dahil malayo sa personality ko (ang assigned role), na pinag-aaralan ko na po ngayon.”

Magtalas is also grateful to “Roommate” director and co-actors. All episodes are now available on Gabby Ramos' Facebook page.