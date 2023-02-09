MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta has re-recorded her '80s hit "Friends," this time with close friend Jackie Lou Blanco.

On Instagram, Cuneta revealed that she tweaked some of the lines of the song, which was written by George Canseco for their 1983 film "Friends In Love."

The music video will be available on the official YouTube channel of Cuneta on February 11.

"Others would call this a duet. I prefer to call this version done 'by Jacquilou Blanco featuring Sharon Cuneta.' It’s also my first music video since the one I did for the theme song of my movie, 'Caregiver' in (was it?) 2008! Abangan nyo po! I tweaked a couple of lines in the song written by the great George Canseco for our movie 'Friends In Love' to turn it into a song about just real friendship," Cuneta said.

"I might be wrong -- but I don’t think there’s been a song about just friendship in years! So here’s @jackielou.blanco‘s and my surprise for you."

In the comment section of her post, Blanco expressed her gratitude to Cuneta.

"From the bottom of my heart, Mama @reallysharoncuneta. Your doing this with me is what has made this song so special. From my heart that is filled with so much joy, Thank you so much!!! I love you Mama. Like you said, I hope they all enjoy our surprise," she wrote.

Their friendship started in the '80s when they worked together for the film "My Only Love."

