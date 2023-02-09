LOOK: Eddie Gutierrez marks 81st birthday

MANILA -- Screen veteran Eddie Gutierrez celebrated his 81st birthday last January 6.

On Instagram, Gutierrez's daughter Ruffa shared photos taken by Nice Print Photography from her father's birthday party attended by their family, loved ones and friends in the entertainment industry.

Among those present at the event were Cesar Montano, Vina Morales, Karla Estrada, Philip Salvador, Herbert Bautista, Marjorie Barretto and Tirso Cruz III.

Senator Robin Padilla with his wife Mariel Rodriguez were also present.

In her previous Instagram post, Ruffa honored her father on his special day.

"Being the daughter of a kind, humble and great man truly is a blessing. Happy birthday to a father like no other. Nothing is more important than for you to be happy and healthy, Dad. We love you so much!! Let’s celebrate tomorrow. Much love from your one and only daughter, Ruffie," she wrote.

Gutierrez is married to his wife Annabelle Rama for over four decades. They have six children together including Ruffa, Raymond and Richard, who is the lead star of the hit ABS-CBN series "The Iron Heart."

