LOOK: 'Batang Quiapo' stars hold motorcade in Manila

Cast of ABS-CBN "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, join a grand parade from Baclaran, Paranaque to Blumentritt, Manila on February 9, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The stars of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" are holding a motorcade in Manila days ahead of the series' premiere.

Coco Martin led the motorcade on Thursday which pasess through Baclaran, Luneta, Quiapo, and Tondo. Joining him were Lovi Poe, Ms. Cherry Pie Picache, John Estrada, Mccoy De Leon, Pen Medina, Ping Medina, Allan Paule.

FlipTop stars Smugglaz, Bassilyo, Toni Fowler, Norvin & Lovely, Sarah Edwards, Bigmak, Renz, Mammoth, Mastafeat, Kial, Pistolero, Jonas, Crazymix, Barakojuan, Bullet and Flict G were also at the event.

The original “Batang Quiapo,” which starred Poe’s father, the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr., included scenes at Quiapo Church and Plaza Miranda.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will start airing on February 13, Monday – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic “Ang Probinsyano.”

"Ang Probinsyano" was adapted into a TV series which ran for seven years. It was replaced by "Mars Ravelo's Darna" led by Jane De Leon, which will air its finale on Friday.