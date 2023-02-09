MANILA – Alex Gonzaga turned to social media to greet her father a happy birthday.

Gonzaga, however, said in jest that she’s only giving him bread instead of a cake to avoid any untoward incident.

“Happy birthday daddy! Love you always,” she captioned her post.

“Pasensya ka na tinapay nalang muna mapapadala ko sayo pambirthday. Magiiwas iwas na rin kayo sa [cake] mahirap na,” she added.

Last month, Gonzaga faced backlash as a video of her interaction with a waiter, who was later identified as Allan Crisostomo, made the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Gonzaga smeared cake icing on Crisostomo, prompting netizens to call out the actress.

Gonzaga eventually apologized to Crisostomo.

"On my birthday, God taught me a hard and important lesson. Humility, kindness and better judgment," she posted at the time.

"I am truly sorry, Kuya Allan."

"To my family, I am sorry for causing you pain and embarrassment. I will rise from this a wiser and better person," she added.