What songs to expect from ‘He’s Into Her’ Season 2?

Photo from iWantTFC Instagram account

As the second installment of the hit series “He’s Into Her” began filming, head writer Vanessa Valdez teased the fans with some snippets of the show’s soundtrack.

Valdez shared some lyrics of several songs set to play once the “He’s Into Her” Season 2 begins airing sometime this year.

In January, the writer uploaded a photo of an ocean with a lyric caption from Jon Guelas’ song. Valdez put #SongsFromSeason2 and #HesIntoHerTVSeries to hint that it will be used for the series.

“And I’m hurting, you’re hurting / Don’t give up, it’s worth it / We know the days seem so long / And I’m stronger than ever / But we’re not together / Everything feels wrong,” part of the song read.

Several days later, Valdez released another photo with a new lyric caption from the music of Gab Tagadtad.

“You are / You are my northern star! / And I can get lost with you tonight / ‘Coz I’ll find my way back / Anywhere with you is a way to home,” it read.

The head writer also indicated that a song by Trisha Denise will perfectly fit the second season of the trending series.

“Kahit na / Ano pa man ang ‘yong nakaraan / Hindi na mahalaga / ‘Pagkat pipiliing kasama ka / Kahit na / Mahirap at hindi mo na mabuhat / Ang bigat ng ‘yong mga dalang problema / Nandito lang ako sa ‘yong tabi,” a verse from the song said.

“He’s Into Her” will also be using a song by The Nameless Kids for its sequel.

Earlier this month, netizens took to social media to express their excitement over the second installment of the show, starring breakout stars of 2021, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, collectively known as “DonBelle.”

This after Pangilinan, Mariano, and other ABS-CBN platforms shared some snaps of the first taping day of “He’s Into Her.”

Joining DonBelle in the group photos were Criza Taa, Joao Constancia, Vivoree Esclito, Limer Veloso, Dalia Varde, Gello Marquez, Kaori Oinuma, and Ashley del Mundo — all wearing the Benison International School uniform.

In the released trailer, “He’s Into Her” Season 2 gives a glimpse of a tearful confrontation between Max (Mariano) and Deib (Pangilinan) who seem to be having some trust issues in their relationship.

The first season centered on Max, a hardworking girl from the province, as she navigates her new life as a student at Benison International School.

Headstrong and principled, Max clashes with Deib, who is both feared as a bully and admired as a school heartthrob.

Forced to work together for a project, the two soon understood each other’s behaviors, unpacked and helped each other resolve issues related to their families, and later became each other’s support system for their aspirations.

“He’s Into Her,” based on the books by Maxine Lat and directed by Chad Vidanes, marked the launching project of Mariano and Pangilinan in lead roles and as a tandem.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC