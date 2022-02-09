This ain't no "Toy Story."

"Lightyear," the new Disney/ Pixar original sci-fi action-adventure, is not about the origins of Andy's favorite plastic toy.

Instead, it tells the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — which follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.

Director Angus MacLane said the "Toy Story" movies only touched upon the incredible backstory behind the Space Ranger.

"I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it," he said.

Chris Evans (Captain America) will voice Buzz Lightyear, while Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi are a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox.

The cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.



Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who’s behind the scores for the upcoming film “The Batman,” as well as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is on board to score “Lightyear.”

Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for the original score in “Up.” His other Pixar credits include “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille,” “Cars 2,” “Inside Out,” “Coco” and “Incredibles 2,” among others.

"Lightyear" will be released in Philippine cinemas in June 2022.