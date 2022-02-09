'Sing 2' drops in PH theaters on February 23

Photo from Universal Pictures Philippines.

MANILA — The sequel of the musical comedy "Sing" will open in Philippine theaters on February 23, Universal Pictures Philippines said Wednesday.

"Sing 2" will feature the voices of the main cast and newcomers led by Matthew McConaughey along with Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, and Bono.

In the first movie in 2016, Buster Moon (McConaughey) discovers a new set of performers to revive his gig.

This time, he will be launching his own show but they have to convince Clay Calloway (Bono) to join them.

"Sing 2" was among the films Universal Pictures Philippines revealed to be coming to the Philippines in the first quarter of 2022.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: