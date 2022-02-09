Pinay, kasama sa hit series na ‘All of Us are Dead’

SOUTH KOREA – Hit na hit ngayon ang zombie virus outbreak series na All of Us are Dead at ang hindi pa alam ng karamihan, isang Pinay entertainment artist ang kasama sa popular Korean drama. Ang trenta anyos na si Noreen Joyce Guerra o Joyce ay napabilang sa zombie series bilang isa sa background actors na high school students na si Kang Yoona, isa sa mga kaklase ng antagonist na si Gwi-Nam sa ground zero ng zombie outbreak na Hyosan High School.

Si Noreen Joyce Guerra sa harap ng poster ng ‘All of Us are Dead’

Sa panayam ng TFC News, ibinahagi ni Joyce na hindi niya akalaing mapapansin siya ng mga kababayan sa ‘All of Us are Dead’ kung saan nakasama siya sa ilang eksena.

Si Joyce sa ‘All of Us are Dead’ exhibit sa isang mall sa Korea

“Thankful that even though I was only in the background and I acted as a Korean High School student, people noticed me. I honestly did not expect recognition…Since I do Korean roles, very little chance na makilala,” sabi pa ni Joyce.

Si Joyce katabi ang standee ni 'Gwi-Nam'

Ibinahagi rin ni Joyce na halos two years ago pa nila ginawa ang shoot para sa series.

“I went to filming location 3 to 4 times. I did the Science class with Gwi-Nam as one of his classmates, the pedestrian lane scene, the football field scene, the hallway scene, and the way going to the cafeteria scene. I think I was only seen in the first two scenes that I mentioned. Haha. For my character, it was just a background character, I don't really have any idea what happened to Kang Yoona (the name on my uniform)...”

Si Joyce sa ‘All of Us are Dead’ exhibit sa isang mall sa Korea

Ang kanyang acting agency ang nagpadala kay Joyce para maging isa sa background actors ng hit series at karaniwan nang ipadala siya sa mga shoot tuwing weekends.

“It is actually a normal routine for me to be sent to a shoot during weekends. The initial reaction was, "Why is the call time sooo early?" If I can remember, our call time was 2 AM,” ani Joyce.

Si Joyce sa ‘All of Us are Dead’ exhibit sa isang mall sa Korea

Anim na taon na ang nakalipas nang pumunta sa Korea si Joyce dahil sa kanyang scholarship para sa kursong Master of Business Administration major in Marketing. Ngayon, bukod sa pagiging commercial at entertainment artist sa Korea, isa ring manager si Joyce sa isang financial technology company. Marami-rami na ring commercials at Korean movies ang kanyang naging proyekto pero normal na raw na tuwing pupunta siya sa set ay kinakabahan pa rin siya:

“I have been in 85 Korean dramas, several commercials, and movies, and I have seen a lot of Korean celebrities. To name a few, Park Bo-Gum, Hyun Bin, Moon Gayoung, Kim Seonho, Seo Hyunjin, Son Yejin, Jo Jung Seok, Seo Ji Sub, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Sung Kyung, Song Hye-Kyo, Kim Tae Hee, Lee Min Ho, etc.”

Ilan sa mga naging proyekto ni Joyce sa Korea

At sa lahat ng proyekto ni Joyce, itinuturing niyang unforgetabble ang ‘All of Us are Dead,’ True Beauty at ang upcoming Korean movie na ‘Beautiful Days’:

“But if I am to choose, I would choose the recent movie that I filmed (not yet released) entitled "Beautiful Days". I played one of the supporting lead characters in the movie. It is so far my biggest and longest exposure. Also, both True Beauty and All of us are dead. Because of these series, I got recognized by few people.”

Nagbigay mensahe si Joyce sa mga kababayang tulad din niyang entertainment artist sa Korea:

“Pursue what makes you happy and don't let other people define your achievement and success. Make the best out of your life because you only live once.”